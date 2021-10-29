Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,985 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 23.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Materion by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day moving average is $72.77. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Materion Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

