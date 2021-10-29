Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 674 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,233 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,247,000 after purchasing an additional 229,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 154.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,424,000 after purchasing an additional 280,758 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 82.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 154.9% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $80.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.88.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

