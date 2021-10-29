Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 107.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,911,000 after purchasing an additional 375,090 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,534 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,191,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 167.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 191,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,047,000 after acquiring an additional 119,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,702,000 after acquiring an additional 112,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NDSN has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

NDSN stock opened at $251.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $257.83.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.