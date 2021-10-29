Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 193,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 39.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 40,514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

SPFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

South Plains Financial stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $475.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

