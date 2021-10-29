Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 169.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 46.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 34.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 27.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $222.96 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $166.51 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.