KeyCorp Comments on Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

NYSE:DLR opened at $160.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 89.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.