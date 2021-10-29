KeyCorp Comments on Range Resources Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 100.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

