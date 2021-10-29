KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.66.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $324.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.52 and a 200 day moving average of $274.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $326.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

