KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Instruments in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $7.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.36. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TXN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.36. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $141.33 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after buying an additional 3,068,870 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $572,588,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after acquiring an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

