KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for The Aaron’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

AAN stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.07 million and a PE ratio of 7.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69. The Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

