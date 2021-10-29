KeyCorp Weighs in on Fluor Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fluor in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fluor’s FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

FLR opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. Fluor has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 109.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,216 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fluor by 11.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,564,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fluor by 109.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after acquiring an additional 748,976 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 486.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 684,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 567,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,856,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,660,000 after purchasing an additional 333,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

