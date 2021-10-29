KickToken [new] (KICK) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last week, KickToken [new] has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken [new] has a market capitalization of $22.07 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00049865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.22 or 0.00234456 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00098507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KickToken [new] Coin Profile

KICK is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,621,225 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken [new]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

