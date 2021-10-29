KickToken [old] Price Hits $0.0183 on Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken [old] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One KickToken [old] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KickToken [old] has traded 8,766% higher against the U.S. dollar. KickToken [old] has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and approximately $859.00 worth of KickToken [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00050504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00233326 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00099037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About KickToken [old]

KickToken [old] (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [old]’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,678,694,205 coins. KickToken [old]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken [old]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken [old] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

