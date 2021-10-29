Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Trading Down 0.5%

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.36. Approximately 644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMMPF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.75 to C$23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

