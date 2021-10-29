Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,011 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kimball International by 27.1% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kimball International by 874.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 76,394 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimball International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimball International by 119.7% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimball International by 42.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 97,810 shares during the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $403.84 million, a PE ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 0.91. Kimball International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.19 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 1.30%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

In other Kimball International news, EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $27,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,873.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

