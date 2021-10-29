Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

KRP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of KRP opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $919.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

