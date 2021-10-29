Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTC KNDGF opened at $11.00 on Monday. Kindred Group has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $20.02.
About Kindred Group
