Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.30

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 12946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNSA. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $711.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 42.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

