Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Receives Hold Rating from JMP Securities

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.83.

Shares of KNSL opened at $164.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

