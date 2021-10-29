Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KGX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €94.36 ($111.02).

FRA KGX opened at €93.48 ($109.98) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €85.85.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

