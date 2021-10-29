Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €95.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €94.36 ($111.02).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €93.48 ($109.98) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €85.85. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

