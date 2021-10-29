Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will post sales of $68.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.78 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $65.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $275.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.92 million to $279.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $284.98 million, with estimates ranging from $279.85 million to $290.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth $24,006,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth $291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,664,000 after buying an additional 82,244 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 127.57, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

