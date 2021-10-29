KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,291,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $77,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $79.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

