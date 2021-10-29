KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given New $490.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $475.00 to $490.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $396.63.

Shares of KLAC opened at $353.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.77 and its 200-day moving average is $327.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. KLA has a 12-month low of $190.21 and a 12-month high of $388.99.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in KLA by 9.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 5.7% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 3.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $216,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

