KnoxFS (new) (KFX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $412.00

KnoxFS (new) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, KnoxFS (new) has traded 47.6% lower against the dollar. KnoxFS (new) has a market capitalization of $186,313.00 and approximately $412.00 worth of KnoxFS (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KnoxFS (new) coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00069422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00073588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,211.27 or 1.00242068 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.34 or 0.07032579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022789 BTC.

KnoxFS (new)’s total supply is 452,949 coins. KnoxFS (new)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

