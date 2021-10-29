KoHo Chain (KHC) Price Hits $0.0201 on Exchanges

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. One KoHo Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KoHo Chain has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. KoHo Chain has a total market cap of $268,515.03 and $935.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KoHo Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00070185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00071564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00095579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,201.25 or 1.00315286 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,333.12 or 0.06988249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00021328 BTC.

KoHo Chain Coin Profile

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

KoHo Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KoHo Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KoHo Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KoHo Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KoHo Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KoHo Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.