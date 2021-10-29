Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PHIA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €48.26 ($56.78).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

