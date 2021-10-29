Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Kontoor Brands stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. 417,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,016. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $24,200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $21,557,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after purchasing an additional 437,384 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $22,739,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,957,000 after acquiring an additional 270,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

