KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.33

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.33 and traded as high as C$10.80. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.80, with a volume of 10,102 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.58.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.33. The stock has a market cap of C$105.31 million and a PE ratio of -29.67.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$339.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$360.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.7300001 EPS for the current year.

About KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

