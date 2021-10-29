Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.
Kronos Worldwide has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kronos Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 87.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.
Shares of KRO stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.38. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $18.41.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th.
Kronos Worldwide Company Profile
Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.
