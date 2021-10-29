Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Kronos Worldwide has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kronos Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 87.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

Shares of KRO stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.38. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $478.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.43 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

