L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Announces Earnings Results

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.850-$13.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.85-13.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $6.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.56. 64,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.40 and its 200-day moving average is $222.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $246.08.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total transaction of $19,579,595.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,542,040.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 411,601 shares of company stock worth $95,010,872 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.