La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Short Interest Down 73.9% in October

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the September 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 158.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About La Jolla Pharmaceutical
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
