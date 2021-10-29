La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Short Interest Down 73.9% in October

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the September 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 158.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LJPC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.03. 2,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,294. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $110.78 million, a P/E ratio of -128.62 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.