Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Short Interest Up 312.5% in October

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 312.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LBRMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,409. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22. Labrador Iron Mines has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.95.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Mines from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

