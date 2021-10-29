LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Cuts Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Price Target to $6.75

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $9.40 to $6.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

WRAP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ WRAP opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. Wrap Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $255.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wrap Technologies will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,719.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Smith sold 19,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $146,240.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,240.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,951 shares of company stock worth $267,141 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

