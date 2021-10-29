Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII)

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.30% from the stock’s previous close.

LIII stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Leo Holdings III has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92.

Get Leo Holdings III alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leo Holdings III by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 92,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Leo Holdings III Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Leo Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leo Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.