Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,007,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,922 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Lamb Weston worth $81,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average of $72.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

