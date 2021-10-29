Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.30.

LB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

TSE:LB opened at C$41.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 9.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$41.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.26. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$25.74 and a 1-year high of C$45.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$254.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$249.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.3199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

