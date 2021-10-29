Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Announces Earnings Results

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Lazard stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,097. Lazard has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

