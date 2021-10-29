Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Trading Down 4.7%

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.82 and last traded at $50.00. Approximately 4,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 637,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $46.56.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,462,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,411 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth $39,634,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Lazard in the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Lazard by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,479,000 after purchasing an additional 708,047 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

