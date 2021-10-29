Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 87.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,080 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth about $106,000. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

