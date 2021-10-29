Legal & General Group Plc Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,361 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 103.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 154,362 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 26.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,443,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,015,000 after buying an additional 2,799,242 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $9,921,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 4,081,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORTX opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $246.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ORTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

