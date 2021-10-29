Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 2,998 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 10,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 25.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 43,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $439,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,175 shares of company stock valued at $688,734. Corporate insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

IBRX opened at $8.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Equities analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

