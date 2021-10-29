Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 4,402 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 258.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,777 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,788,000 after buying an additional 676,172 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,524,000 after buying an additional 486,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after buying an additional 299,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 386.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 137,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $44.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 3.06. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

