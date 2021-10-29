Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 51,590 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in VEON were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in VEON by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VEON by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VEON by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in VEON by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VEON by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. VEON Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that VEON Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VEON. Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VEON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

