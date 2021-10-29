Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,742 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 13.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 20.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of KURA stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.