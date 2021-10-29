Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,508 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 12,250 shares of company stock worth $201,723 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

LBAI opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $899.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

