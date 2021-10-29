Legal & General Group Plc Sells 5,378 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of ACI opened at $30.05 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

