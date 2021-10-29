Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.61 and a beta of -0.15.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 343.40% and a negative return on equity of 101.68%. The business had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 47.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 312,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

