Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Short Interest Down 83.9% in October

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the September 30th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of Legend Power Systems stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. 157,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,186. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39. Legend Power Systems has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.77.
Legend Power Systems Company Profile
