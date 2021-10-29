Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Short Interest Down 83.9% in October

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the September 30th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of Legend Power Systems stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. 157,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,186. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39. Legend Power Systems has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.77.

Get Legend Power Systems alerts:

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a device that saves electrical energy. It offers solutions to owners of commercial and industrial buildings through Conservation Voltage Reduction. The company was founded by Gerald A. Gill on May 31, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.