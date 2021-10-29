Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.430-$1.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.18. 881,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,892. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.77.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $826,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,298 shares of company stock worth $4,398,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,347 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.